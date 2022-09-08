Britain Queen

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral, in Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, where Truss was invited to become Prime Minister and form a new government. Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.” The announcement comes a day after the 96-year-old monarch canceled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest.

 Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP, File

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision because doctors are "concerned for Her Majesty's health," Buckingham Palace said Thursday, as members of the royal family traveled to Scotland to be with the 96-year-old monarch.

The announcement comes a day after the queen canceled a virtual meeting of her Privy Council when doctors advised her to rest following a full day of events on Tuesday, when she formally asked Liz Truss to become prime minister.

0
0
0
0
0