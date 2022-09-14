APTOPIX Britain Royals

Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, in London Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, where it Lies in State on a Catafalque. Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects. (Ben Stansall/Pool Photo via AP)

 Ben Stansall

LONDON (AP) — The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There, Britain's longest-serving monarch will lie in state for the world to mourn.

Her son, King Charles III, and his siblings and sons marched behind the coffin, which was topped by a wreath of white roses and her crown resting on a purple velvet pillow.

