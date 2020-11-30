FREMONT — Quality Steel Corporation, a subsidiary of LT Corporation, has announced plans to create 22 new positions, retain 164 employees and invest approximately $13.9 million into its 721 Graham Drive facility.
“Quality Steel Corp has experienced significant sales growth throughout the country, including our markets served by our Fremont facility. A result of this sales growth has been a substantial increase in the employment levels at our Fremont location along with an additional shift of production,” said Dave Kubacki, corporate director of human resources operations at LT Corporation. “With increased employment levels, we recognized a great opportunity to update our existing facility with additional parking, dining, locker rooms, offices and training facilities.”
Quality Steel plans to add 40,000 square-feet onto their current 72,000 square-foot facility. This expansion will result in contemporary locker rooms and a spacious cafeteria and break facilities.
The company broke ground in October with a targeted completion date of July 2021. Additional investments included equipment and utility upgrades. Quality Steel’s expansion is being assisted with a $75,000 grant from JobsOhio.
“The new addition will allow us to repurpose space that previously was used for locker rooms, etc., and enhance our manufacturing processes,” Kubacki added.
“Fremont is fortunate to have a company like Quality Steel located in our community. It was a team effort to help bring this project to fruition. Their commitment to our community is just further confirmation that working with SCEDC & the RGP is leading to good things happening here in Fremont. Their investment and job creation is further indication of Fremont being a business friendly community,” said Bob Gross, Fremont economic development director.
Quality Steel Corporation is a leader in the United States propane tank industry, providing a variety of value-added services to their customers, and is a manufacturer of anhydrous ammonia tanks and propane tanks ranging from 120 gallons to 2,000 gallons for residential, agricultural, and small commercial industries.
Quality Steel attributes their growth and success to their employees and their commitment to positive engagement with their customer base.
“Quality Steel is a family and employee-owned business that takes pride in providing our customers with the best product available to go along with exceptional one on one customer service,” Kubacki said. “Our team members enjoy working here because of our philosophies that put customers and employees at the top of our priorities.”
“Our economic team has worked hard to gain momentum in the community and enhance its focus throughout the county by putting an emphasis on business retention and expansion of existing companies in our communities,” said Beth Hannam, executive director of the Sandusky County Economic Development Corporation. “Even in the face of a pandemic, Fremont and Sandusky County continues to see companies coming in and growing. I think that really says something about the business climate of our region.”
“Quality Steel’s Fremont facility has a trained and motivated workforce which served as a critical differentiator for its continued growth in Ohio,” said Dean Monske, president and CEO of the Regional Growth Partnership. “Along with our partners at JobsOhio, Sandusky County and Fremont, we look forward to working with Quality Steel as it expands its operations in Northwest Ohio.”