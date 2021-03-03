Biofit, you’ve come a long way.
When the company first started 75 years ago, the standard chair was wooden and tiny.
Today’s award-winning chair, the MVMT (sound it out) model has 13 different settings, lumbar support at every angle and cleaning and static-control features.
“This was in World War II where they didn’t have metal to make parts and everything had to be made out of wood,” said Biofit President Ed Metzger, showing off the antique wooden chair. “They took the mechanical mechanism at the time and they adapted it so they could still work.
“Compared to what our latest model is, the MVMT chair, which won an international award for design. .. It has all kinds of ergonomic features.”
When you think Biofit, a chair may immediately come to mind, Metzger said. But the company doesn’t just make any office chair, he said.
“We build chairs that are used in the technology workplace,” he said. “We don’t contract with somebody just based on low cost. It’s about what’s the best product.”
One of their clients is Abbott Laboratories, which is making an at-home coronavirus test kit.
“They are gearing up from zero to 2,000 employees, and they just called us and said they need 239 units rushed, now. Because in their laboratories, chairs have to be clean, chairs have to be able to be disinfected, all these kinds of things,” Metzger said.
“So anyone in the technology workplace you can think of … they’re sitting on our chairs. They have special filters, filtration units in the seats and backs,” he said. “The components will be made out of conductive parts, parts that actually drain static electricity. As they move on a chair, any static that’s generated by the movement is just drained out through the chair into the floor.”
Their customers also include pharmaceutical companies and medical device firms all over the world.
All of those chairs — 60,000 per year — are manufactured in the facility that sits just outside of Bowling Green, before the village of Haskins on Ohio 64.
“That’s where it started,” Metzger said.
The original stool line came from a company in Adrian, Michigan. It was sold off and ended up at a Bowling Green manufacturer on Conneaut Avenue, across from City Park. The existing Biofit building was built in 1970 and added on to in the mid-1990s.
Metzger has been with Biofit, which is owned by the Fisher family, for its many moments of success and growth.
“I was a student teacher, believe it or not, driving past here, student teaching at Anthony Wayne. And I stopped in to say, ‘hey, you guys need any summer help?’”
The former music teacher worked his way up, starting in 1979, from the factory floor to purchasing to customer service to sales and marketing. The owners asked him to go back to school for his Master’s of Business Administration degree, which he obtained from Bowling Green State University before taking the helm of the company.
He plans to retire later this year.
Biofit is known for its quality.
“We have a 13-year warranty, so the product we make has to be able to hold up,” Metzger said.
They also make about 4,500 tables per year. The table production started in 2000. That’s another story, he said.
“A dealer asked us to get involved in making tables because of distribution issues they were having. And so we did. And we spent $1.3 million to tool, and for some robots that do welding,” Metzger said. “We were ready to go to market and we got a phone call from them.”
The company wanted to cancel the order after it was bought out by a competitor. Biofit went to that competitor and made them an offer, but they were stuck. They had to figure out distribution and marketing for the tables.
“It really took off,” Metzger said of the tables.
Part of is due to Biofit’s ingenuity. Most tables in the early 2000s came in rectangular or circle form. Biofit took a round table and “stretched” it to make it oval — which can seat 25% more people.
“That product just went crazy,” Metzger said.
The MVMT chair had $1.6 million invested in it.
The chair was engineered so it could tilt forward and the backrest could still come up and give lumbar support, if someone was looking into a microscope.
“It’s really slick. It has 13 ergonomic adjustments. Again they’re specific to those high-tech markets,” Metzger said.
The upholstery is a little more tacky, to hold the body as it moves toward a microscope or computer screen. The surfaces are designed to hold up under massive disinfectants, too.
They are built for static control.
“If somebody moves around and they start generating electric charge, it goes down through this metal part, through a little screw, to this metal part and through this little wire that drags on the floor,” Metzger said.
The customer service extends through the shipping process. The chairs are not boxed; they are rolled into the truck for delivery, then rolled right back out into the classroom or factory — with no boxes to dispose of.
Biofit has 75 employees. The factory is a union shop.
The pandemic has affected business, which is down about 17%, Metzger said.
“We still moved forward a lot of our strategic objectives. What we want to do is come out of the chute on this, instead of just coming out ‘oh, we survived.’ Not only did we survive, we’ve got new products.
“We are coming out of COVID, man.”