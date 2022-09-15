Iowa Trafficking Victim Q&A

Pieper Lewis, left, speaks with Polk County District Judge David M. Porter during her sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Donations are pouring in to help Lewis, a 17-year-old sex trafficking victim who was ordered by the court to pay $150,000 to the family of a man she stabbed to death after he raped her. A GoFundMe campaign set up for Pieper Lewis has already raised more than $200,000 just one day after the restitution order was handed down by an Iowa judge. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP, File)

 Zach Boyden-Holmes

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Donations are pouring in to help a 17-year-old sex trafficking victim who was ordered by a court to pay $150,000 to the family of a man she stabbed to death after he raped her.

A GoFundMe campaign set up for Pieper Lewis has already raised more than $200,000 just one day after the restitution order was handed down by an Iowa judge.

