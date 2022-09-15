SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday for his "balanced" approach to the Ukrainian crisis and blasted Washington's "ugly" policies at a meeting that followed a major setback for Moscow on the battlefield.

Speaking at the start of talks with Xi in Uzbekistan, Putin said he was ready to discuss unspecified "concerns" by China about Ukraine.

