The annual community tree lighting will take place in front of the Wood County District Public Library on Nov. 19 with the prelude starting at 6:45 p.m. This event will showcase appearances from Julie’s Dance Studio, Madrigals, Mayor Mike Aspacher and other guests.
Refreshments will be provided by Biggby Coffee and Kabob It. Afterwards, everyone is invited to the Wood County Courthouse for “Carols at the Courthouse” at 7:30 p.m., presented by the Madrigals, celebrating the courthouse’s 125th anniversary in the grand stairway.
The tree lighting marks the beginning of the Holly Days season for Bowling Green. Downtown businesses will have deals throughout the season, and on Black Friday, Nov. 26 and Shop Small Saturday, Nov. 27. Santa will be walking around Downtown on Shop Small Saturday and will be available for photo opportunities.
Enter for a chance to win a live tree from Downtown BG S.I.D. and the Downtown Foundation. Entries will be accepted Nov. 22-Dec. 1, with the winner announced Dec. 3. For more information, visit https://forms.gle/L5xT5dGit5VyXXY59
From Dec. 6-15, Downtown BG S.I.D. will also be holding a downtown holiday photo contest where the winners will receive $50, $100, or $200 in Downtown Dollars. Submissions are due by nooon on Dec. 3. Winners will be announced Dec. 17.
For more information and updates, visit www.downtownbgohio.org/event-calendar.