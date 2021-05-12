To help prevent injuries and save lives, the Bowling Green Bike Safety Commission is joining the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics in a statewide effort to remind children to Put a Lid on It! Protect Before You Pedal.
Bicycle helmets will be going to children across Ohio this summer thanks to a continued partnership between the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Ohio AAP.
Bowling Green was one of several local communities to receive youth bike helmets for distribution. Helmets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Those in need of a youth helmet may pick one up at the Bowling Green Community Center during regular operating hours. Sizes and quantities are limited.
In 2017, the number of people injured by not wearing a bike helmet was 51,000, enough people to fill Nationwide Arena in Columbus 2½ times.
Universal use of bicycle helmets by children ages 4 to 15 could prevent between 135 and 155 deaths, between 39,000 and 45,000 head injuries and between 18,000 and 55,000 scalp and face injuries annually. The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending that all 50 states enact laws requiring bicyclists to wear helmets to stem an increase in bicycle deaths on U.S. roadways.
To learn more and show your support, visit OhioAAP.org.