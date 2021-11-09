The Wood County Park District has targeted property for an expansion to the Arrowwood Archery area.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the park board approved acquiring an additional six acres from the Wood County Commissioners for use at the range, which is on Linwood Road. An archery tower will be put in on the existing three acres and use the new space.
Park district Director Neil Munger said that the area can also be used for primitive camping, most likely by scouts and 4-H groups.
“It would be very conducive to that,” he said.
The property is adjacent to the Wood County Museum, which is accessible from the archery area by a bridge. The museum property is under the park district operation.
There is no cost for the new parcel.
“It’s adding more maintenance, but not a great deal,” Munger said.
In 2016, the county commissioners turned over the property on the south side of Portage River at the museum for the archery area. It opened in 2018.
The board unanimously approved the motion to acquire the property.
The board also agreed to adopt a “masks are strongly encouraged” policy.
Munger said there is no mask enforcement by the park district and the new policy would better reflect the park district.
“It’s something you see in most businesses,” he said. “I think it would be fitting and I think it would be appropriate.”
The new mask-optional policy will also apply to employees.