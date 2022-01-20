A vehicle pursuit that started in Shelby County Monday was stopped in Wood County due to traffic volume.
According to the Bowling Green Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, the patrol’s Findlay Dispatch Center put out a BOLO for a vehicle that fled northbound from the Sydney Police Department during a traffic stop on Interstate 75 in Shelby County.
Troopers from the Findlay Post located the vehicle northbound on I-75 near the 142 milepost in Hancock County at 3:54 p.m. Troopers observed a traffic violation and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The Audi Q5 SUV refused to stop for the troopers’ lights and sirens, and a pursuit ensued.
The pursuit continued through Hancock County and into Wood County. Multiple attempts to deploy stop sticks were utilized, but all were unsuccessful.
Due to the increased traffic volume, the pursuit was terminated at the I-75/475 split in Perrysburg.
The incident remains under investigation.
The patrol was assisted by the Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.