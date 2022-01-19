State patrol participated in two pursuits Sunday through Wood County and arrested one driver in Sylvania Township.
At 1:12 a.m., an Ohio Highway Patrol trooper noticed a Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee stopped in the roadway on North Main Street near Industrial Drive in Bowling Green. The Durango did not have its taillights on.
The vehicles continued northbound, and the trooper attempted a traffic stop near North Main and Newton Road. Both vehicles began to slow down like they were going to stop after the trooper activated his overhead lights.
However, both vehicles then sped off. The trooper and the Durango both passed the Jeep as they headed northbound on Ohio 25.
The pursuit was terminated south of Ohio 582 because of excessive speed and the Durango had turned off all his lights.
The trooper turned around and headed south on Route 25 to look for the Jeep. It had made a U-turn and was heading south on Route 25. The trooper caught up and the Jeep turned onto Sugar Ridge Road at which time another pursuit began.
This pursuit continued onto to Mercer Road, Ohio 582, Interstate 75 northbound and onto Interstate 475. Stop sticks were deployed north of the Airport Highway interchange on I-475.
The Jeep continued to drive with at least one flat tire onto eastbound I-475 where it exited and went south on Corey Road. The Jeep drove into a private yard and the driver fled on foot.
The trooper was able to apprehend Angelo Martez Brooks Jr., 23, of Detroit, with the assistance of the Sylvania Township Police officers who arrived on scene.
Brooks was charged in the Bowling Green Municipal Court with failure to comply with the signal of police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, no seatbelt and driving with no operator’s license.
He remains at the Wood County Jail with a $30,000 bond.
At the time of the incident, the Jeep was believed to be stolen, but that was not confirmed until later when it was determined to be stolen from Cronin Buick in Bowling Green.
The report is not complete.