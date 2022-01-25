Three people have been arrested after reportedly leading law enforcement agencies on a vehicle pursuit and foot chase early Tuesday morning, starting in Bowling Green and ending near Perrysburg.
At approximately 7:17 a.m., a theft was reported at Bowling Green’s Walmart.
Information on the suspects was relayed to Wood County Sheriff’s Office and a detective in an unmarked vehicle observed the vehicle on Gypsy Lane Road.
Two Wood County deputies located the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop o Interstate 75 northbound near the Sugar Ridge Road overpass. The vehicle failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued.
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to the area to assist and took lead in the pursuit near Ohio 582.
During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle sideswiped another vehicle and continued northbound on I-75.
The vehicle crashed into a ditch on I-75 north of the Interstate 475 split. One of the suspects fled on foot toward the area of Ohio 199 and Eckel Junction Road.
Perrysburg and Perrysburg Township police responded to that area and the suspect was taken into custody.
Two suspects remained with the vehicle and were taken into custody by deputies and troopers.
The crash is being investigated by troopers from the Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. A report for the initial theft incident was taken by the Bowling Green Police Division.
Bricesen Embry, 29 Toledo, was arrested for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and theft. He was jailed with a $5,000 bond, 10% allowed.
Tiffanie Fears, 28, Toledo, was arrested for complicity and remains in jail with a $10,000 bond, 10% allowed.
Damon Gibson, 27, Toledo, was arrested for complicity and remains in jail with a $10,000 bond, 10% allowed.