The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce and Belleville Brothers will present their annual Pork-a-Lean Fundraiser for the BG Community Fireworks.
The Pork-A-Lean Fundraiser is scheduled for June 16 from 4-7 p.m. at WLI’s Downtown BG Farmers Market, located at the corner of South Main and Clough streets. This event is donation based.
The Pork-A-Lean tents will be set up on the southeast corner and guests will be asked to line up along the east side to place their order. The chamber will continue curbside pickup this year, in addition to the traditional in-person service. Vehicles will use the Belleville Brother’s parking lot located behind the meat market to place and pick up their order. They will be required to enter the parking lot using the following path: Heading south on Prospect Street, turn right (west) onto Washington Street, turn right into the first entrance of the parking lot. There will be signs and volunteers to guide.
“Thanks to the Belleville Brother’s Market for working with us once again on our Pork-A-Lean fundraiser,” said Mary Hinkelman, chamber executive director. “It has become an annual tradition that people really look forward to and they are supporting the community fireworks too. The option for curbside pickup offers customers another option if it’s outside their comfort zone to walk through the farmers market.”
The fireworks will take place July 3 at dusk.