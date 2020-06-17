There will be no “full pull” ringing through Bowling Green in late August.
The Northwestern Ohio Tractor Pullers Association, the promotional group of the National Tractor Pulling Championships in Bowling Green, canceled the 2020 edition of the NTPA Super National pull. The contest, which annually draws hundreds of thousands of people to the city, had been set for Aug. 20-22 at the Wood County Fairgrounds.
In an interview with the Sentinel-Tribune, Mike Erford, NWOTPA president, said there were too many coronavirus challenges to having the championships.
“There’s just too many what ifs. We weren’t willing to risk it. This is the best way to handle it, to make sure everybody stays safe,” he said. “Our hands are kind of tied, as much as we all wanted to have it.”
With the Wood County Fair happening — although with many changes due to coronavirus — along with other Ohio openings, Erford had hoped early on that the pulls would be full speed ahead.
But the championship draws crowds and competitors from across the country and there was too much risk, he said.
“I would like to think we have a good relationship with the city, the county the community. I think it would have been selfish to go ahead with it. That was not worth it to us,” Erford said. “It was just a multitude of overwhelming odds. We just decided this was the safest, best way.”
Pull organizers had hoped to meet with Gov. Mike DeWine to discuss a plan, but that didn’t happen, Erford said.
“We know were aren’t the only large group,” he said. “We thought we might have a chance a couple weeks ago when they started opening things up.”
Erford said it became clear, though, that there were too many hurdles.
“These last two months have been very very stressful to say the least,” he said. “There’s so many minor details you have to look at from so many angles.
“It’s very overwhelming.”
Those details include cleaning the bathrooms every 10 minutes, making sure people are using hand sanitizer and social distancing. Erford said the organizers were also concerned about keeping first responders safe.
“There’s no way to police that amount of people,” he said.
In a statement on the NWOTPA website, the decision was made after several briefings with Wood County officials on the challenges of staging the event, one that welcomes participants and spectators from across the nation and around the world into its campgrounds, pits and grandstands.
Erford cited “the underlying threat to our youth groups and senior volunteers (and) our community” and reported to the “pullers, fans, and sponsors” that there could be “found no way to safely bring you all together.”
Wendy Chambers, executive director of the Bowling Green Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the decision is disappointing, but understandable.
“The CVB is disappointed for all involved in some way with the pull, but we understand they are keeping our community safe and we respect that,” she said.
The NTPC’s 54th edition will be delayed until Aug.19-21, 2021. As a result, 2020 will be the first year since 1967 that the tracks at the corner of Poe and Haskins roads will be silent on the third weekend of August.
“For any pulling fan, from casual to passionate, the name ‘Bowling Green’ is synonymous with the sport,” said Gregg Randall, NTPA general manager. “Every year there’s been a Super Bowl in the winter for football, there’s been a NTPC in the summertime for pulling, and hooking there and winning there are the ways a great many of our competitors measure the arc of their careers.
“The absence of BG from our 2020 schedule is just another brutal consequence of the coronavirus,” Randall said. “From the content and tone of my discussions throughout the summer with promoters and officials from around the nation, I was braced for the call the Blue Shirts might have to make. But it’s still a tough one.”
An updated schedule of remaining events is maintained at NTPAPULL.com.
For information regarding the application of 2020 National Tractor Pulling Championships ticket and campsite purchases to 2021, visit the event’s official website, PullTown.com. All tickets and campsites already purchased will be rolled over to next year.
”From all of us, to all of you, we are sorry,” Erford said in the release. “We looked at every avenue and every option available to us and we found no way to safely bring you all together.”