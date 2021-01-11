David E. Pugh, Bowling Green, has been promoted to managing partner for Modern Woodmen of America.
As a managing partner, Pugh offers career opportunities for local financial representatives. These positions also come with the potential for career growth. For those interested in leadership positions, the Pathway to Leadership Program gives qualified candidates the opportunity to follow a well-defined path to leadership roles.
With Modern Woodmen of America, one of the nation’s largest fraternal financial services providers, candidates have unlimited earnings potential and the opportunity to impact families and communities with financial products and fraternal programs.
The local office is at 707 Haskins Road in Bowling Green. For more information about fraternal programs or career opportunities, ontact Pugh at 567-277-6423. Or visit mwacareers.org.
Founded in 1883, Modern Woodmen of America touches lives and secures futures. The fraternal financial services organization offers financial products and fraternal member benefits to individuals and families throughout the United States.