PERRYSBURG — A Black Lives Matter Peaceful Protest is planned for Wednesday from 2-5 p.m. starting at Woodlands Park, 429 E. Boundary St. It will include guest speakers.
The march will start at 2:45 p.m. going down East Indiana Avenue and ending at the Perrysburg Police Department with speakers until 4 p.m. The group will then march back to Woodlands Park along East Indiana Avenue. There will be a moment of silence at 4:30 p.m. for George Floyd and for others who have fallen to brutality.
All ages are welcome. Organizers are asking that coronavirus precautions be followed, including the wearing of masks, gloves and use of hand sanitizer. Signs, water and snacks are encouraged.