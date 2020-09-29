Demonstrators protest in support of the the Black Lives Matter movement and the recent court decision on the death of Breonna Taylor Saturday evening on the corner of Main and Wooster streets in downtown Bowling Green. Taylor was shot multiple times March 13 after her boyfriend fired at officers who had entered her home during a narcotics raid in Louisville, Kentucky, authorities said. Taylor’s boyfriend said he didn’t know who was coming in and fired in self-defense, wounding one officer. Around 60 people attended the protest which was organzied by BRAVE, Black RIghts, Activism, Visibilty, Equity group in Bowling Green.
Protest focuses on Breonna Taylor
