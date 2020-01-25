Prosecutor: Woman smuggled drugs that killed Ohio inmate - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Prosecutor: Woman smuggled drugs that killed Ohio inmate

Posted: Saturday, January 25, 2020 8:44 pm

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A woman accused by prosecutors of smuggling the drugs that killed an Ohio prison inmate when a balloon containing methamphetamine broke open inside his body has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Latonya Cliff, 37, of Cleveland, was also indicted Thursday in Mahoning County on illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of a government facility, aggravated drug trafficking and aggravated drug possession charges, court records show. Perez Worley, 28, died in December 2018 at the privately operated Northeast Ohio Correctional Center in Youngstown, the Warren Tribune Chronicle reported.

