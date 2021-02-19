In this May 1985, photo provided by Chesa Boudin, Boudin's father, David Gilbert, makes fists as his father holds him during a prison visit at Auburn Correctional Facility in Auburn, N.Y. Gilbert, now 76, was convicted of felony murder in the Oct. 20, 1981 robbery of $1.6 million from an armored Brink's truck at the Nanuet Mall north of New York City that resulted in the deaths of three people. Boudin, now San Francisco's District Attorney, and others are lobbying New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for clemency for Gilbert, one of the oldest and longest held inmates in New York state.