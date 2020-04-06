A pretrial hearing for a Perrysburg teen accused a stabbing a Toledo man to death was held by phone Monday.
It is possible Tyler Miller, 16, will offer a plea in the Wood County Common Pleas Court of Judge Alan Mayberry on April 23, said Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson.
If a plea is made, sentencing will be on June 4, he said.
Miller pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity on Dec. 20, after which the court ordered the teen to be evaluated by the court’s diagnostic and treatment center. That evaluation was submitted at a court hearing on Feb. 21.
Dobson said the evaluation indicated Miller is competent to continue with court proceedings.
“The court still has not ruled on that yet,” he said.
There has not been a second evaluation done, Dobson added.
Although a juvenile, Miller is being charged as an adult with aggravated murder.
Miller allegedly stabbed Amonie Ervin, 19, numerous times in the chest and abdomen inside the victim’s vehicle Nov. 29. The vehicle was located near Miller’s home on Tonbridge Court.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene after he had exited the vehicle and collapsed on the driveway.
Court records indicate Miller, who had fled the scene, was picked up a short time later. A knife was recovered from his pocket and his clothing had what appeared to be blood on them.
Miller reportedly admitted to stabbing the victim at least five times in the chest and abdomen because he was upset with him because he had shorted him twice with marijuana.
Defense attorney Jeffrey Nunnari is interested in obtaining any other evaluations done by the court diagnostic and treatment center that may have been done in prior situations, Dobson said.
Nunnari has asked for a court order giving him access to those reports, Dobson said.
Miller remains in jail on a $1 million bond with no 10% applicable.