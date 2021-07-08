A new Ohio law that increases the penalties for hazing offenses will not change in the local case against a number of Bowling Green State University students.
“It doesn’t affect the cases at all,” said Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson.
Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday signed “Collin’s Law,” named for Collin Wiant, an 18-year-old Ohio University freshman who died in 2018 after ingesting nitrous oxide at a fraternity house.
When it takes effect in October, hazing violations will be elevated to second-degree misdemeanors, and hazing involving forced consumption of drugs or alcohol that seriously harms someone would be a third-degree felony punishable with possible prison time.
All seven men charged in the death of BGSU sophomore Stone Foltz face hazing charges, which will remain fourth-degree felonies.
In Ohio, misdemeanors of the fourth degree have a maximum jail sentence of 30 days and a fine not to exceed $250.
A second-degree misdemeanor is punishable by up to 90 days in jail, a fine of as much as $750, or both.
Dobson said that criminal statutes cannot change their charges retroactively.
“I’m very, very happy that some actual laws with teeth have been put in place for hazing,” Dobson said about the new law.
The men who have been indicted in Fotz’s death include:
• Jacob Krinn, 20, Delaware, on charges of first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, felonious assault, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, and obstructing official business.
• Daylen Dunson, 21, Cleveland Heights, on charges of third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, and obstructing official business
• Troy Henricksen, 23, Grove City, on charges of third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, tampering with evidence, hazing and failing to comply with underage alcohol laws
• Canyon Caldwell, 21, Dublin, on charges of third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, hazing, failing to comply with underage alcohol laws and obstructing official business
• Niall Sweeney, 21, with addresses in Erie, Pennsylvania and Bowling Green, on charges of third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, hazing, failing to comply with underage alcohol laws and obstructing official business
• Jarrett Prizel, 19, Olean, New York, on charges of third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, hazing and failing to comply with underage alcohol laws
• Aaron Lehane, 21, with address in Loveland and Bowling Green, on charges of tampering with evidence, hazing, failing to comply with underage alcohol laws and obstructing official business. Lehane was not a BGSU student.
The reckless homicide and tampering with evidence charges are both third-degree felonies; the felonious assault charges are second-degree felonies; the failure to comply with underage alcohol laws charges are unclassified misdemeanors; and obstructing official business is a second-degree misdemeanor.
Their pretrial conferences have been scheduled for this month or August and the men will not be required to appear.
Foltz’s death happened after he attended an event hosted by the BGSU chapter of Phi Kappa Alpha that occurred March 4 at an off-campus site.
New fraternity members, who were all underage, were reportedly provided with a 750-milliliter bottle of high-alcohol-content liquor. They were told that chapter tradition was to consume the entire bottle, Dobson said during a press conference following the April indictments.
Foltz reportedly consumed nearly all of the contents of his bottle then was taken home by several members, including his Big Brother, Krinn.
He was left alone in his apartment and was found by his roommate. When paramedics arrived, the roommate was administering CPR.
Foltz, 20, of Delaware, was taken to Wood County Hospital and then Toledo Hospital, where he died March 7.
His blood alcohol level was 0.35, four times the legal limit, Dobson said, and the autopsy determined he died of alcohol intoxication.
It is alleged several of the fraternity members provided misinformation to the police and disposed of evidence.
Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity was expelled from BGSU in April.