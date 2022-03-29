COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Prosecutors on Tuesday wrapped up their case in the weeks-long trial of an Ohio doctor accused in multiple hospital deaths.
Dr. William Husel is accused of ordering excessive painkillers for 14 patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System. He was indicted in cases involving at least 500 micrograms of the powerful painkiller fentanyl.
Prosecutors said ordering such dosages for a nonsurgical situation indicated an intent to end lives. Husel has pleaded not guilty to 14 counts of murder and has said through his attorneys that he was providing comfort care for dying patients, not trying to kill them.
Jurors seated for the trial have heard from 53 prosecution witnesses since the trial began Feb. 22, including medical experts, Mount Carmel employees, investigators, and family members of all 14 patients.
The defense was expected to begin questioning witnesses Wednesday.
Mount Carmel has reached settlements totaling more than $16.7 million over the deaths of at least 17 patients, with more lawsuits pending.