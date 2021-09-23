The parklet project in downtown Bowling Green got a big boost on Thursday.
T-Mobile selected the city to receive a $50,000 hometown grant.
The city’s grant will go towards installing “parklets,” which are public gathering spaces created by converting parking into dining spaces.
Bowling Green Councilwoman Rachel Phipps said $50,000 for downtown is a “really big deal.
“With $50,000, we can amp those up, maybe add some lighting, definitely consider a couple more locations downtown — everything’s on the table,” she said.
The parklets installed earlier this summer are at Kabob-It on East Wooster Street and Grounds for Thought and Juniper on South Main Street.
“I’ve heard tons of positive community feedback, and I think the community digs them,” Phipps said.
Thursday's check presentation was at Juniper, a new business downtown.
“The parklet has been amazing,” said Zach Tracy, Juniper owner. “At any given moment, you’ll look out there and see students, community members out there. It’s just been another arm of Juniper that allows people to be outside and enjoy the downtown.
"The whole idea is to get more people to come down to Bowling Green," Tracy said. "It's good for Bowling Green."
Bowling Green was one of 25 small towns to receive a hometown grant.
The grant was based on what would cause the most impact in communities, said Jason Jones, marketing director with T-Mobile.
“This was a great project that had already been started," he said of the parklets.
