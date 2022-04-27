The possibility for a new dog park in the city was the major focus of Tuesday’s Bowling Green Parks Board meeting.
The board heard from a variety of voices on the matter, but took no action.
Talk around the idea of an additional dog park in Bowling Green has increased at public meetings in recent months.
The Wood County Dog Park is located at 1912 E. Gypsy Lane Road. During a March council meeting, one resident addressed council and acknowledged the existence of that park, but said people interested in a new dog park would like to see one on park land in the city. They suggested that the proposal “comfortably meets” requirements for American Rescue Plan Act funding from the city.
Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Director Kristin Otley said that at Tuesday’s meeting a number of residents addressed the parks board both for and against the idea of a new dog park.
Those in favor, she said, felt that the park on East Gypsy Lane is too far away.
Those saying there wasn’t a need for a new park commented that they don’t want to take away current park land, which is already being used for specific purposes.
Among others who spoke were Councilmen Jeff Dennis and Bill Herald, Otley said, who said they’ve been working with a citizens committee on the issue. Dennis said that a foundation has already been established and the group is doing research.
Also at the meeting was Amy Bowman Moore, executive director of Erie Metroparks, who answered questions and spoke on the metroparks’ own off-leash dog park.
Otley said Moore cautioned that a dog park is more than simply a fence and a bench, referring to the assorted infrastructure required to make such a park function, including water, electricity, security and staffing, as well as supplies like mutt mitts, used to pick up dog’s excrement.
Moore said that staff are needed to check the park every day for concerns such as ensuring there are no holes in the fences, and that one full day a week is needed to mow the park’s grass.
“She said it’s a lot more labor-intensive than you think it is,” Otley said.
Moore said that she wouldn’t advise a dog park be smaller than three acres, to accommodate for areas for different-sized dogs and other concerns.
Otley said the board echoed some of the same concerns voiced by members of the public, and that they were curious about how many people would actually use a dog park. Though there are many dogs in Bowling Green, Otley said, “not everyone who owns a dog would bring them to a dog park.”
Otley said that board Chair Jodi Anderson emphasized that, from her own vantage point and what she heard from the board, she wasn’t sure that there would be a location within the current parks to accommodate a dog park.
“Essentially, what the board decided,” Otley said, “was that there was nothing for them to take action on at this point in time, that there is no concrete proposal that the board needs to act on at this point.”