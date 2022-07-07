The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
June 27
4657 Emerson Road and 0 Bloomdale Road, Bloom Township and Perry Township, agricultural, 467.25 acres, from Charles Bresler, to Bresler Family Farms LLC, $1,800,000.
1098 N. Main St., Bowling Green, commercial, from Kroger Co., to AVCAP Beegee Lot 1 LLC, $375,000.
104 Tyler Drive, Walbridge, residential, from Shelly Cousino, to Dustin Sabo, $140,000.
414 Donbar Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Gary Wymer II and Kathleen Wymer, to Jonathan and Laura Dinan, $275,400.
219 Patterson Place, North Baltimore, residential, from Randall Poe, to Aaron Phillips, $211,000.
206 Windsor Road, Walbridge, residential, from SFR3-050 LLC, to Arik Wenzel and Alyssia Flores, $130,000.
28663 Glenwood Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Michael King, trustee, to 28663 Glenwood LLC, $350,000.
12 Carolina Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Sarah Sanchez, to Douglas Everett, $130,000.
426 Bridgeview Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Robin and Bonita Crider, to Kyle Simmons, $285,000.
148 Bergin Ave., Rossford, residential, from Gwynne Lorenzen, to Rachel and Preston Pacey, $140,000.
16 and 0 Old Coach Road, Washington Township, residential, from Nolan and Merlyn Pitney, to Michael and Glenda Noss, $415,000.
June 28
1620 Muirfield Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Francis and Cynthia Scruci, to Jennifer and Nathan Percival, $439,900.
410 N. Third St., North Baltimore, residential, from Susan Seiler, to Donald Hillabrand and Breonna Genest, $120,000.
515 and 0 N. Second St., North Baltimore, residential, from Phyllis Rensch, to Thomas and Andrea Hosler, $150,000.
4126 Waltham Road, Lake Township, residential, from Andrew and Patricia Distel, to Keith Adamson, $38,000.
15090 Cypress Drive, Middleton Township, Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Lawrence and Marcia Vale, $59,900.
2416 and 0 Mermill Road and 0 Bradner Road, Montgomery Township, agricultural, 156.28 acres, from Stephen Knisely, et. al., to Stephen Knisely, et. al., $175,000.
731 and 0 Hanson St., Northwood, residential, from Erica Lowe, to Cathy Harvey, $110,000.
3004 Gwilym Drive, Perry Township, residential, from Kelly Gosche, to Jonathan Seeberger and Theresa Guay, $220,220.
9735 Sheffield Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Samuel Liber, to Amber and Luke Walters, $400,000.
9898 Parliament Place, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Jeffrey and Karen Durbin, to Layal Olive, $310,000.
26671 Brentfield Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Jon Effner, to Ahmad Abdelrahman, $244,940.
26351 Summer Trace Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Parris and Wynter Burt, to Kimberly and Ward Barnett, $445,000.
2693 Woods Edge Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Richard Menard and Amy Swank, to Carrie and Ryan Doyle, $640,000.
3301 Rivers Edge Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Maria Rimirez, to Joseph and Diane Berry, $345,000.
0 Riverwood Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Brian and Lizabeth Roe, to Mary Deiger, trustee, $79,000.
339 Birchdale Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Joseph and Elena Flom, to Shawn Feehan and Samantha Crist, $255,000.
9339 and 9379 Emerson Road, Portage Township, residential, from Brian and Joanna King, to Chad and Courtney Reynolds, $885,000.
June 29
1579 Rosewood Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from David and Kimberly Hoffer, to Sallie Gardner, $325,000.
415 Hillcrest Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from William Trythall, to Kimberly Caris, $247,000.
29466, 29478 and 0 Mable St., Lake Township, residential, from Barbara Harvey, to Vicki Leu, $154,000.
5817 Neill Ave., Lake Township, residential, from Roger and Barbara Loving, to Nikolas Ruskinoff and Miranda Mahoney, $185,000.