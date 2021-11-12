WALBRIDGE — Buying more property to increase the size of a parcel the village already owns should make the entire piece more attractive for development, according to the mayor.
At last week’s meeting, council approved buying 33.51 acres on Walbridge Road for $174,252. The vote was to allow the village administrator to enter into an agreement with Michael Duris, trustee.
Mayor Ed Kolanko said that the Duris family reached out about the village purchasing the property.
“It butts up next to our current parcel that the village owns, and it seemed like a pretty good opportunity for the village to expand that property,” he said.
The total acreage of the village-owned property will now be 74, Kolanko said.
“I think that having a larger parcel will enable us maybe to attract additional business,” Kolanko said.
It will remain agricultural for now, he said, until there is a business interested in it.
“It really sets up well for anything on the manufacturing side,” Kolanko said. “Having access to (Ohio 795) … you have some rail, if it’s needed.
“By purchasing the property, I think it makes it more valuable.”
Council also discussed trick or treating in the village, which was held for a second year in the afternoon instead of the evening.
Councilman Larry Boday said perhaps the event is too popular.
“The only problem I have with this — and I know everybody likes it — but everybody ran out of candy,” he said, adding that he handed out 300 pieces.
Kolanko said that’s a good thing.
“We get kids from other communities who come here to trick or treat, that is absolutely true,” he said. “It doesn’t bother me. I’m actually very proud that we have a community where people feel safe to come.”
It’s up to council to decide the trick or treat date and time, Kolanko said. And, an afternoon may not work next year, like it has the last two, because Halloween falls on a Monday in 2022.
Councilwoman Vicky Canales-Pratt said Halloween showcased Walbridge.
“It’s a safe community and the police were very, very visible, and that’s just going to generate more business and people who want to live here,” she said.
Also at the meeting, council:
• Heard that demo work has started on the Owl’s Nest building, which the village purchased earlier this year. The area will become a parking lot.
• Heard Kolanko say that everyone should be proud of the tax report, which shows a “significant uptick.” So far this year, the village has brought in $865,382, compared to $683,721 this time in 2020. It shows businesses are doing well, he said.
• Heard that Santa will visit the village on Dec. 2 around 6 p.m. He will do a small parade through the village, escorted by police, Kolanko said. There will be a tree lighting in Veterans Park.
• Approved the annual agreement with the Wood County Committee on Aging to operate the senior center in the back of the municipal building for $10,000.
• Approved an ordinance prohibiting certain animals within village limits. That includes cattle, poultry, swine, sheep, goats and horses. Councilwomen Karen Baron and LaDenna Johnston voted against it.