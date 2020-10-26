TOLEDO – Kate Sommerfeld, president, social determinants of health, ProMedica has been recognized as one of Modern Healthcare’s Top 25 Emerging Leaders for 2020.
According to Modern Healthcare, this acknowledgment is given to those 40 and under who have made significant contributions in the areas of innovation, financial, operational and clinical excellence early in their careers.
Sommerfeld, of Bowling Green, has been recognized for many substantial efforts and accomplishments as noted in her nomination, including:
Partnering to address SDOH — Sommerfeld has overseen efforts to help ensure that ProMedica’s community investments improve the health and well-being of at-risk populations. She has worked to form traditional and non-traditional partnerships that enable ProMedica to better understand and address social determinants of health needs, including access to food, jobs, safe housing, reliable transportation and more.
Addressing increased SDOH needs in a pandemic — As the need to address the social determinants of health has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sommerfeld has worked swiftly and successfully to help ensure the needs of the communities ProMedica serves are being addressed. Partnering with ProMedica Foundation, Sommerfeld helped to establish the ProMedica Impact Fund. This is a nationwide philanthropic approach to help address already critical needs that became intensified by the COVID-19 crisis.
Reaching more who are in need — To better understand community social determinants of health needs, Sommerfeld and her team have worked to expand ProMedica’s SDOH screening process for patients, members and residents to include all ProMedica locations nationally. Additionally, SDOH solutions are now available to ProMedica employees.
Continuing to build SDOH evidence-base — As ProMedica expands its SDOH efforts to assist those across the nation, Sommerfeld and her team continue to quantify the impact addressing social and economic factors have on health cost and outcomes. The data being gathered will be used to inform future efforts and facilitate the development of models that will be replicable on a large scale.
“It is truly humbling to be recognized by Modern Healthcare and an honor to be included among the extraordinary individuals who have been named as Top 25 Emerging Leaders for 2020,” Sommerfeld said. “I have been very fortunate to work for an organization like ProMedica that recognized the need to address the social determinants of health early on and has been strongly committed to investing in SDOH efforts that drive positive health outcomes.”