FOSTORIA – ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital has earned a 5-star rating in patient experience by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems summary star ratings.
CMS’ summary star rating scores hospitals on a one-to-five-star scale based on the 10 publicly reported measures in the HCAHPS survey, which assesses patient experiences. The agency started assigning hospitals patient experience star ratings based solely on HCAHPS scores in April 2015. The latest update is based on HCAHPS survey data collected between Jan. 1, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2019.
“As a community hospital, we feel it’s so important that patients have the best experience possible while in our care,” said Pam Jensen, president, ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital. “When a patient comes through our doors, they trust us to bring them the most caring, dedicated clinical expertise possible. We’re proud to serve the community knowing patient experience is one of our top priorities.”
Fostoria Community Hospital was one of only 266 out of 3,478 hospitals in the United States (as of July 31) to have earned five stars in patient experience by CMS.