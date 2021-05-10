TOLEDO – The ProMedica Cancer Institute received high praise in a recent reaccreditation report from the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers.
“It is clear from the site review that there is a very dedicated team in place that offers high quality, timely and compassionate care to their patients,” said Hannah Gilmore, MD, NAPBC board of director and site review accreditor. “ProMedica patients are very fortunate to receive top-notch care from a really dedicated group of professionals.”
The NAPBC is a quality program administered by the American College of Surgeons (ACS). To achieve voluntary NAPBC accreditation, ProMedica Cancer Institute demonstrated compliance with the 28 NAPBC standards that address leadership, clinical services, research, community outreach, professional education, and quality improvement for patients.
As a NAPBC-accredited center, ProMedica Cancer Institute is committed to maintaining levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive, patient-centered, multidisciplinary care resulting in high-quality care for patients with breast disease. Patients can be confident their breast care team includes health care professionals from various disciplines who are committed to working together to provide the best care available through their entire course of treatment.
Patients receiving care at an NAPBC-accredited center also have access to information on clinical trials and new treatment options, genetic counseling, and patient-centered services, including psychosocial support, rehabilitation services, dietary counseling, complementary therapies and survivorship care.
“ProMedica Cancer Institute is committed to quality cancer care close to home. As the largest provider of cancer care in our region, ProMedica demonstrates this commitment not only through the care it provides, but also in the accreditations it maintains to demonstrate our passion for quality that ultimately benefits our patients,” said Ann Kujawa, vice president, ProMedica Cancer Institute.
In addition to the NAPBC Accreditation, ProMedica maintains accreditation through the American College of Radiology for all five of its radiation therapy centers. It earned the Outstanding Achievement Award through the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer for three consecutive 3-year cycles. Its medical oncology program demonstrates a commitment of quality through accreditation by the Quality Oncology Practice Initiative, and its pediatric cancer center is the only member in the region of the Children’s Oncology Group, which is the largest organization dedicated exclusively to pediatric cancer research.