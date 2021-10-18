PERRYSBURG — ProMedica is building a new medical office building to expand its medical campus and the clinical services it currently offers.
Rudolph Libbe will be heading up the construction project.
The 80,000-square-foot medical office building will include a wide variety of specialty services.
The services offered in the new facility will complement existing services ProMedica provides in the Perrysburg area.
The providers who will be located in the new facility will cover a wide range of specialty areas, including:
Allergy/immunology
Ear, Nose, Throat
Pediatrics
Women’s Health
The building will include approximately 95 exam rooms and 41 physician offices
It will also be home to a state-of-the-art cancer care center, which will provide cancer services, including Medical Oncology, both open and private chemotherapy and infusion services, along with state-of-the-art radiation therapy services.
The Cancer Center will also include the center will offer support services, including genetic counseling, survivorship care, healing care/complementary therapies, nutrition therapy and social work support to help patients address the social determinants of health.
Construction on the new medical office building will begin this week and the facility is slated to open in spring 2023.