Rossford Prom

Brent and Cheryl Lauer.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

After a 37-year delay, Cheryl Lauer is finally fulfilling her husband’s request to be his prom date.

“I will be escorting my, now, husband of 17 years to his first prom. The amazing thing about this is that it should have happened in 1985, but I didn’t realize that until years later,” Lauer said.

1
0
0
0
0