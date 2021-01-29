Project Connect is a one-day, one-stop event that provides a broad range of direct services to individuals and families at risk of or experiencing homelessness or poverty.
This year, because of the pandemic, Project Connect will be reaching out to the entire community with a drive-thru event at three locations in Wood County.
They are North Baltimore on April 9 from 9-11 a.m. at the Bridge Fellowship, Perrysburg Township on April 9 from 3-6 p.m. at Mom’s Mobile Meals, and Bowling Green on April 16 from 3-6 p.m. at the Fringe in Woodland Mall.
The Project Connect team is asking for the public’s help to secure needed items for underserved individuals and families including shelf stable meals, basic personal care items and monetary donations.
For more information about the event, email info@woodcountycoc.org or follow on Facebook at Project Connect Wood County.