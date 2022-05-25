Defense attorneys questioned whether a psychologist was an expert on hazing and should be allowed to testify in the trial in the death of a Bowling Green State University student.
Gregory Parks, from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, has spent 20 years studying the legality and psychology of hazing.
A member of the Wake Forest University School of Law faculty, he teaches classes on civil litigation and social event liability.
His studies have included the charges, defenses and evidence collected in hazing incidents; as well as trying to make sense of why hazing exists and persists.
Parks was the first witness called Wednesday in the trial of Jacob Krinn and Troy Henricksen, both former members of Pi Alpha Kappa, held in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
The two men are charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Stone Foltz, a BGSU sophomore from Delaware, Ohio.
Foltz died March 7, 2021, after attending an event three days earlier at an off-campus house run by Pike, which is the informal name for Pi Alpha Kappa.
When Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson submitted Parks as an expert witness, defense attorney Samuel Shamansky objected.
The jury was excused for 10 minutes to allow discussion.
Shamansky, who is representing Krinn, questioned Parks’ qualifications.
“It’s wrong on every level,” he said. “I don’t believe he’s an expert in hazing. … And we have the right to know the relevancy of this.”
Parks has not interviewed anyone in this case and only drew conclusions, Shamansky said.
Kuhlman took 15 minutes, then ruled that Parks was qualified.
Without the jury in the room, Parks said his definition of hazing was “when a group member or group members force, require or coerce an individual or group of individuals who are seeking membership to that group or organization to engage in activities that could harm them psychologically or physically … when such activities are not required for the kind of work that organization does.”
After 30 minutes, the jury was called back.
If a person consented, they may not recognize it as hazing, Parks said, and hazing is not reported to authorities because the person did not recognize what they experienced was hazing and they don’t want to be an outcast.
Parks said Big/Little events are held to make a connection between the new member and the mentor.
“One of the core things they bond over is alcohol,” he said.
Each former Pike member who has previously testified in the trial has said a “family” bottle of liquor was shared during their initiation.
If the social dynamic of a fraternity is rooted in drinking, it becomes part of the process to bring new members in and new members realize that to join, drinking needs to be part of the engagement in the chapter, Parks said.
Parks said an individual is willing to tolerate hazing to become part of a high-value organization.
“It means the members of that organization are allowed to get by with a lot of stuff,” he said.
Shamansky pointed out that Parks has testified as an expert witness in court only once. He was paid $6,000 to testify in this case.
Also, Parks is not a licensed clinical psychologist, and he never attempted to interview the defendants.
He also had Parks admit he did not know if any of his hazing data was collected from BGSU.
Henricksen’s attorney, Eric Long, confirmed that all of Parks’ testimony was based on the fundamental decision that hazing occurred in this case.
Long’s questions centered on willingness to do something that may be dangerous and personal choice.
When Long said new members lose the ability to make a choice based on psychological pressure, Parks disagreed.
“New members want what the members have, and that is membership and acceptance,” Parks said. “The members hold the keys to the kingdom and new members want to be part of that kingdom.’