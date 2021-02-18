FILE—In this file photo from Oct. 6, 2020, Jane Timken, the Chairwoman of the Ohio Republican Party, speaks at the Hamilton County Board of Elections during early voting in Norwood, Ohio. Timken, who has been linked closely to Donald Trump, stepped down Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 as the party's chair, a signal of her interest in running for the U.S. Senate for the seat being left by the GOP's Rob Portman.