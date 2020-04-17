In this image taken on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, Italian professional cyclist Davide Martinelli, rides his bike after collecting medicine at a pharmacy to be delivered to residents in Rovato, near Brescia, Northern Italy. There are no fans lining the road. No teammates providing support. And no race to win. Professional cyclist Davide Martinelli has achieved a moral victory, though, by using his bike to help deliver medicine to elderly residents of his hometown in northern Italy during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)