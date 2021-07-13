A Findlay man accused of provided the drugs that caused a Rudolph man’s overdose death has been sentenced to prison.
Roy Lopez, 37, was transported from the jail Tuesday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
According to the indictment, Lopez furnished fentanyl, a Schedule I drug, to Jacob Thomas, causing his death in May 2020.
Thomas’ mother, Kristie Baer, addressed the court prior to sentencing.
“We used to be a very close family. Jake was the glue that held our family together,” she said. “Jake was a wonderful, generous, giving parent … and an excellent father to his children.”
He and Lopez had been friends for more than a dozen years. Baer said that her granddaughter has said “you were supposed to be his friend but instead you took him away from us.”
A piece of her heart went with her son to heaven, she said.
Lopez said that words can’t express how sorry he is. He read a prepared statement in court Tuesday.
“Jake was a good friend” and he would trade places if he could, Lopez said.
Defense attorney Sara Roller said that Lopez didn’t sell to anyone else except to the victim and was providing drugs he had purchased for his own personal use, she said.
“He is not a drug dealer in the traditional sense of the word,” she said. “He wasn’t out selling to other people.”
She said her client got a call from the victim and against his better judgment gave him what he thought was heroin. The drug was fentanyl.
Thomas, 28, of Rudolph, died May 31, 2020, at his residence.
Roller said that this was her client’s first felony charge.
Lopez started abusing alcohol when he was 14, then went to using marijuana daily. He then started using what he thought was heroin but was fentanyl or a combination of the two, she said.
Roller said Lopez has been a functioning alcoholic and drug user for the past couple years and left his job at a Findlay restaurant due to his drug usage.
She asked for a sentence of community control to allow her client to participate in in-person drug treatment to get his life back together.
Mack sentenced Lopez to a minimum of five years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, with a maximum of 7.5 years.
Lopez was aware of Thomas’ previous overdose yet continued to provide drugs, she said.
“This is a tragic case. You’re both victims of addiction. You provided the (drugs) that resulted in your friend’s fatal overdose,” Mack said. “You were friends, you were co-workers … and it’s not just Jacob’s life that has ended. Yours certainly hasn’t ended but it has taken to turn.”
Lopez had pleaded guilty in May to involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony.
Charges of corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony, and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Once released, Lopez will be on post-release control for five years.
He was given credit for time served; he was arrested April 30.