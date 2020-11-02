DUNBRIDGE — Principle Business Enterprises Inc. has announced the appointment of Andrew (Andy) Stocking to the position of president and chief executiveofficer.
Stockton is the third-generation leader of the family-owned business and succeeds his parents, Chuck and Carol Stocking, co-CEOs. They will continue to be actively engaged in the activities of PBE through their respective roles on the Board of Directors, with Chuck Stocking serving as chairman and Carol Stocking as vice chairman.
“Andy’s grandparents, Lee and Jim Mitchell, founded PBE 60 years ago with a clearly stated goal to operate at the highest level of business ethics,” said Chuck Stocking. “Very early on, the Mitchells developed a hospital footwear product that made them the market leader in fall prevention and focused the company on the mission of fostering ‘the security, comfort and dignity of hospital patients.’ Since that time, the business has expanded into other types of healthcare products, most significantly into adult incontinence products, and the mission statement has also expanded to be a ‘principle-centered business that uplifts, enlightens and enriches the lives of those it serves.’”
“Chuck and I have led the company for the past 26 years under the guidance of our mission and have always wanted PBE to remain a family-owned and operated venture,” said Carol Stocking. “We are proud and excited to have Andy shepherd into the future this Company that has been built up over the past 60 years by our team of dedicated PBE Associates.”
Chuck Stocking said that Andy believes in the mission, the people and the value that the products can bring to consumers and care-providers.
“He brings a wonderful energy to PBE and has made a tremendous impact since joining us several years ago,” he said.
Chuck Stocking first joined PBE in 1974 as executive vice president, and he later succeeded the company’s founders as CEO in 1994. Over the next 10 years, Chuck and Carol Stocking became co-CEOs where they hired experienced leaders, expanded the manufacturing facility, entered new markets, and purchased state-of-the-art equipment that would grow the Company nearly 10-fold. The company was honored in 2008 as Corporate Citizen of the Year by the Wood County Economic Development Agency.
Andy Stocking developed a technical foundation with degrees in chemical engineering and civil engineering from Stanford University and a first job as an engineering consultant. He then transitioned to marketing and sales as the vice president of business development for a Silicon Valley startup, where he was instrumental in achieving profitability following the tech crash of 2000.
He received a PhD in auction and market design economics from the University of Maryland. He then spent almost a decade serving in the federal government, first as a health and resource economist with the Congressional Budget Office, and then as a senior adviser on energy security for the Department of Energy.
Andy Stocking joined PBE in 2017 and quickly introduced a more data-driven approach to running the marketing, financial, and operational aspects of the business. He formed systems for understanding customer preferences across many channels, which helped influence new marketing, product design, and development practices. He was promoted to president in 2018.
“It’s a great time to work at PBE,” Andy Stocking said. “My parents, and grandparents before them, have built an amazing company with a lot of heart that puts our people and our consumers first. I’m proud to carry on this legacy and pave the way for future healthcare and incontinence solutions that uplift the lives of those we serve.”
Principle Business Enterprises Inc. was initially started as a footwear manufacturer in 1961 and expanded its offering in the mid-1980’s to include superabsorbent incontinence products for those with long-term healthcare challenges involving total loss of bladder and bowel control.