DUNBRIDGE — Principle Business Enterprises Inc. announces the achievement of more than three years and over 2 million consecutive hours worked without an OSHA Lost-Time Accident as of Feb. 28, .
“Our goal remains zero injuries every day,” said David Kisor, PBE safety supervisor. “We continually raise the bar for safety standards across the organization to ensure our Associates return home safe to their loved ones.”
PBE credits this safety milestone to innovations in three focus areas that have fostered a culture of safety, resulting in lower incident rates.
• On-site safety committees have changed how they approach solutions to injuries by applying learnings and best practices across the organization.
• A monthly safety audit program has been implemented with a multi-disciplinary team of safety professionals, maintenance, facilities and production Associates who collaborate with manufacturing lines to identify and eliminate unsafe conditions and actions. The team also provides a pre-audit sheet to line operators for an opportunity to review and fix potential safety hazards in advance.
• Safety Improvement Cards (SIC) are a way for Associates to report potential safety hazards or opportunities for safety improvements within their work areas. Since the program’s inception in September 2019, PBE’s safety team has fielded 1,148 SIC entries, resulting in the implementation of nearly 900 new protocols or corrective actions to date.
In addition, the company enhanced safety training for new hires; partnered with the Safety Council of Northwest Ohio to provide a 20-hour intensive training certification for production supervisors through the SAF Frontline program and developed a rigorous COVID-19 risk-aversion program that involved expanding its facilities team and vendor partnerships to maintain a clean and safe work environment.
“We continue to achieve our safety goals in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, labor and raw material shortages,” saidAndrew Stocking, CEO and president of PBE. “I’m proud of our associates and partners for their resilience and commitment to making PBE a safe place to work.”
For more information visit PBEcareers.com.
Principle Business Enterprises manufactures high-performance absorbent products and footwear safety solutions with applications in healthcare, industrial processing and at-home use. PBE is a family-owned business with two locations in Northwest Ohio.