MILLBURY — The Lake Township fiscal officer is sounding the alarm about how turnout gear is budgeted for the fire department.
But officials within the department, the trustees and the police chief all agreed that the cost, while exorbitant, is the price of doing safe business.
At last week’s meeting, Fiscal Officer Buddy Ritson tried to pin down Fire Chief Bruce Moritz on the exact financial needs for the turnout gear, and the inventory.
There is $122,000 budgeted this year for turnout gear, Ritson said. He asked if the new people could use the department’s existing turnout gear.
Moritz said that the gear is categorized by personnel.
“It’s individually fitted,” he said. “We’re mixing and matching, as we are. I’d like to fit people in the way they should be fitted, for that individual.
“Now, if you don’t trust me to tell you what I need, I don’t know.”
“It’s not a matter of trust. It’s a matter of taxpayers deserve to be shown,” Ritson said, adding that he has asked for inventory details and has not received them.
“All assets of the township should be recorded through my office,” he said. “It’s $122,000 that’s being budgeted.”
Moritz was requesting 10 sets of turnout gear for $22,500 at the April 6 meeting.
“We’ve got five people that don’t have gear yet,” Moritz said, adding that turnout gear usually lasts 10 years.
Assistant Fire Chief Mike Hornyak said the gear is needed.
“It’s also a liability. If somebody gets burned in a fire and that gear isn’t property fitted, it’s on you guys,” he said.
Moritz said equipment, including boots and helmets, has expiration dates and must be replaced. Turnout gear is the same way.
“It really does go by person and it should be fitted to the person,” said Police Chief Mark Hummer, who is also the township administrator. “It’s far cheaper than a lawsuit our taxpayers would have to pay if we were ill equipped.”
He added that sometimes the cost of the gear is a loss when a firefighter is hired, outfitted, then leaves for another department in a short period of time.
“Sometimes we’re going to get burned on it because sometimes they leave,” Hummer said. “It’s the cost of doing business anymore, but this is the type of equipment that we don’t have the luxury of not paying for.”
Local departments do try to work together, he said. For example, Lake Township recently hired a police officer from Whitehouse. The village chief offered to sell that officer’s specialized bullet-proof vest to the township, Hummer said.
Moritz said if they were going to talk budget issues in an open meeting, he has problems with a new phone system that Ritson initiated. It is costing him $80 per month, per station more, he said.
The trustees authorized the purchase of 10 sets of turnout gear for $22,500 from Atlantic Emergency Solutions.
After the meeting, Trustee Chairman Jeff Pettit said he was confident in Moritz’s recommendation.
“I trust what Chief Moritz is telling us,” he said.
In other fire department business, Moritz said that firefighters continue to turn over at a high rate. Although the firefighters are paid on a points basis, they are considered part time or even volunteers.
“We’ve lost three people to full-time jobs,” Moritz said. “We need to start filling in some empty spots.”
He said three more are expected to move on, into the new Toledo fire class. There are 37 on the township roster.
The turnover can also be taken as a compliment, Moritz said.
“It’s pretty neat when you see your people move up to the full-time position,” he said.
The trustees also hired James Lechman as a part-time paramedic at $16.31 per hour.
They also accepted the resignation of Jeff Auer, a medic.