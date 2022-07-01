BLOOMDALE — On July 23, Elmwood Local Schools will be the site of a musical fireworks show and donations are needed to pay for the pyrotechnics.
West Millgrove Mayor Ann Schreiner attended the June 27 Elmwood school board meeting to promote the show and get word out for the need for donations.
Rocketship Pyrotechnics Inc. will produce the show. The company is a non-profit collaboration of Dan Schreiner, Mark Poisson and Steve and Ann Schreiner.
Ann Schreiner told the board they need $10,000 to purchase the fireworks for the “pyrotechnic musical.”
This show is valued at $30,000-$40,000 but the presentation work and labor is free, she said.
“We want to get bigger this year,” Schreiner said. “Twice the amount of money has been spent on professional fireworks.”
Rocketship also put on the show last summer on the Elmwood campus.
At the time of the meeting, they had raised $5,500. All donors will be listed in the program.
Local fire departments will attend with equipment for children to see and there also will be concession stands.
All funds donated are tax deductible, Schreiner said.
The benefactor of the show is the Wood County Firefighters Association and the hope is to donate $3,000 to that group, she said. The money will be used to pay for classes for volunteer fire departments.
The theme is going to be “Rock and Roll, ‘50s to the ‘80s, Do You Remember When.”
The rain date is July 24.