One of three family members indicted for sexual offenses involving children was in court Friday.
Deon Williams, 46, Bowling Green, appeared via video from the Wood County Justice Center for a status pretrial with Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
He has been charged with 25 counts of rape.
Defense attorney William Hayes said he was at the discovery stage of the proceedings and has provided 6,000 pages of evidence and is to receive two video interviews from the alleged victims once they are provided to the prosecutor’s office.
“This case is not in a position to more forward toward a plea,” he said.
Christopher Anderson, a Wood County prosecuting attorney, said his office is working to get an expert witness to testify if the case goes to trial.
Williams will appear in person for his final pretrial Aug. 14. A five-day trial has been scheduled to start Oct. 19.
According to his indictment, Williams is accused of raping two children.
From May 3, 2013 to June 3, 2018, he is accused of having sexual conduct 13 times with a child, starting when the child was 9 years old.
From June 4, 2013 to June 3, 2018, he is accused of having sexual conduct 12 times with a child, starting when the child was 8 years old.
He remains in jail on $250,000 bond, no 10% allowed.
Each count of rape, all first-degree felonies, carries a prison sentence of three to 11 years. If convicted, once he is released from jail, he must register as a Tier III sex offender, which will last for life.
Travis Williams, 40, Toledo, is charged with one count of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, one count of attempted pandering obscenity involving minors and one count of possessing criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies. Those are alleged to have been committed Sept. 4-10, 2018.
Also on Friday, he had a telephone pretrial conference with Reger in his chambers at which time his final pretrial was confirmed for July 31 with a trial date set for Sept. 15.
Mandi Williams, 42, Bowling Green, has been charged with two counts of endangering children and two counts of obstructing official business. These counts are respectively third- and fifth-degree felonies. They list one count each for the same victims as listed in Deon Williams case.
Her crimes are alleged to have been committed between July 1, 2013 and Oct. 4, 2018.
She is scheduled for a change of plea hearing on June 26.