President of Xavier University in Ohio stepping down

Posted: Monday, March 2, 2020 9:09 pm

CINCINNATI (AP) — The longest-serving president of Xavier University in Ohio announced his retirement Monday.

Rev. Michael J. Graham told university faculty, staff and students he was stepping down next year during Spring Convocation.

Posted in , on Monday, March 2, 2020 9:09 pm.

