A Perrysburg woman who leads a charity organization and who had charges of theft dismissed two years ago has again been indicted.
Linda A. Green, 71, was indicted Wednesday for telecommunication fraud, tampering with evidence and aggravated theft, all third-degree felonies, and two counts prohibited acts and practices for charities.
She serves as president and chief executive officer of Impact with Hope, formerly known as ISOH Impact, in Waterville.
From Jan. 1, 2011 to Nov. 28, 2018, Green is accused of soliciting contributions and misleading donors that the money would be used for charitable purposes when in fact they were used for personal use. According to court papers, the victims were elderly persons or disabled adults and the amount received was $37,000 or more from each.
Green is accused of stealing more than $150,000 from the charity in money, services and reimbursements between Sept. 16, 2014 and Sept. 30, 2018.
Between June 8, 2012 and Nov. 29, 2018, she is accused of using telecommunication services to defraud an unnamed victim of $7,500 or more but less than $150,000.
During that same time, Green allegedly falsified or destroyed accounting records, reimbursement/receipt records and other financial records to conceal the loss of $150,000 from Impact with Hope Ministries.
According to the 2019 court document, an expanded investigation was developed in which Greene was a person of interest after search warrants were executed at both the Waterville and Perrysburg facilities as well as property in which she had interest or control.
Charges of theft were dismissed in February 2019 without prejudice.
The request for dismissal of the theft charge read, in part, “These warrants and additional aspects of the investigation have resulted in a substantial amount of evidence and documentation which the State and other agencies including BCI must sift. Such examination may take some time and may result in expanded or additional indictments.”
The court document indicated a fully detailed investigation will follow to hopefully avoid “piecemeal” prosecution.
Impact with Hope collects items, such as water and baby formula, during disasters.