Michael Miller, from left, Gabriel Maxwell, Brady O’Bleness and Liam Oakes, all members of the Bowling Green State University ROTC Air Force Detachment 620, stand at attention during the playing of the National Anthem on Thursday. The four presented the colors prior to the start of Bowling Green State University women’s soccer team playing Toledo at home.
