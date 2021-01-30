A winter weather advisory is in effect from 10 tonight until 7 p.m. Sunday.

Snow accumulation of 4 to 7 inches is expected, according to the National Weather Service. Localized greater amounts are possible.

The advisory is for Wood, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Hancock, Seneca, Wyandot, Crawford, Marion, Morrow and Knox counties.

Traveling could be treacherous. For the latest road conditions, call 511.

Bowling Green crews are watching this evening’s storm closely and preparing equipment for the first big snow of the season, according to a news release.

City residents should check to see if they live on a snow street where certain parking restrictions will be instituted if a snow emergency is declared.

Snow streets are marked with blue and white signs.

Even those who do not live on snow streets are asked to remove vehicles from the street whenever possible. Doing so helps crews remove snow along the roads quickly and safely.

A snow emergency within the city may be declared if 2 inches of snow accumulate. If a snow emergency is declared between the hours of 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., vehicles parked on a snow street must be removed within two hours of the declaration.

If a snow emergency is declared overnight, vehicles must be removed by 9 a.m. Vehicles parked in violation of snow regulations are subject to being towed at the owner’s expense and a citation may be issued.

Residents wishing to know immediately if the city declares a snow emergency are urged to download CodeRED for emergency alerts.

Bowling Green snow streets:

NORTH-SOUTH STREETS

Buttonwood Avenue - West Wooster Street to Sand Ridge Road

Church Street - Sand Ridge Road to Clay Street

Enterprise Street - Poe Road to Palmer Avenue

Grove Street - Poe Road to Sand Ridge Road

Lafayette Boulevard - Entire Length

Larchwood Drive - Entire Length

Maple Street - Conneaut Avenue to Sand Ridge Road

Martindale Road - Wooster Street to Melrose Street

Mercer Road - Scott Hamilton to South Terminus

Prospect Street - Napoleon Road to East Poe Road

Stonegate Boulevard - West Wooster Street to Sheffield Drive

Summit Street - Poe Road to Napoleon Road

Tamarac Lane - Entire Length

Wintergarden Road - Conneaut to West Poe Road

EAST-WEST STREETS

Clay Street - North Main Street to North Grove Street

Clough Street - South Main Street to eastern terminus in Stadium View Apartment Complex

Conneaut Avenue - North Grove Street to Fairview Avenue

Court Street - North Grove Street to Thurstin Avenue

Fourth Street - South College to Eastern terminus

Lehman Avenue - Entire Length

East Merry Avenue - Thurstin Avenue to North College

Scott Hamilton - Bentwood to Campbell Hill Road

Sheffield Drive - West end to Wintergarden Road

Wallace Avenue - North Grove Street to Haskins Road

West Wooster Street - Church Street to Western corporation limits

Wren Road - Entire Length

CUL-DE-SACS AT THE ENDS OF THE FOLLOWING:

Alberta Circle

Arlington Court

Boone Court

Brownwood Court

Brownwood Drive

Carol Road

Charles Street

Cherry Hill Drive

Clark Street

Clearwater Circle

Cobblestone Lane

Country Club Drive

Dakota Court

Devonshire Street

Dogwood Court

Erie Court

Ferndale Court

Hamilton Court

Hickory Court

Hunter Court

Jacqueline Place

John Court

Keil Court

Lelanford Circle

Madison Court

Manitoba Drive

Melrose Street

Monroe Court

Oakwood Court

Partridge Lane

Peachtree Court

Picardie Court

Ranch Court

Reeves Court

Robin Court

Rosewood Court

Saint Annes Court

Sawgrass Court

Short Circle

Sunrise Drive

Timber Ridge Drive

Touraine Avenue

Tree Top Place

Turnberry Court

Vale Court

Valleyview Drive

Van Buren Court

Victory Lane

Heather Court

Warbler Court

Winterwood Court

Woodstream Drive

0
0
0
0
0