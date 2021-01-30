A winter weather advisory is in effect from 10 tonight until 7 p.m. Sunday.
Snow accumulation of 4 to 7 inches is expected, according to the National Weather Service. Localized greater amounts are possible.
The advisory is for Wood, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Hancock, Seneca, Wyandot, Crawford, Marion, Morrow and Knox counties.
Traveling could be treacherous. For the latest road conditions, call 511.
Bowling Green crews are watching this evening’s storm closely and preparing equipment for the first big snow of the season, according to a news release.
City residents should check to see if they live on a snow street where certain parking restrictions will be instituted if a snow emergency is declared.
Snow streets are marked with blue and white signs.
Even those who do not live on snow streets are asked to remove vehicles from the street whenever possible. Doing so helps crews remove snow along the roads quickly and safely.
A snow emergency within the city may be declared if 2 inches of snow accumulate. If a snow emergency is declared between the hours of 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., vehicles parked on a snow street must be removed within two hours of the declaration.
If a snow emergency is declared overnight, vehicles must be removed by 9 a.m. Vehicles parked in violation of snow regulations are subject to being towed at the owner’s expense and a citation may be issued.
Residents wishing to know immediately if the city declares a snow emergency are urged to download CodeRED for emergency alerts.
Bowling Green snow streets:
NORTH-SOUTH STREETS
Buttonwood Avenue - West Wooster Street to Sand Ridge Road
Church Street - Sand Ridge Road to Clay Street
Enterprise Street - Poe Road to Palmer Avenue
Grove Street - Poe Road to Sand Ridge Road
Lafayette Boulevard - Entire Length
Larchwood Drive - Entire Length
Maple Street - Conneaut Avenue to Sand Ridge Road
Martindale Road - Wooster Street to Melrose Street
Mercer Road - Scott Hamilton to South Terminus
Prospect Street - Napoleon Road to East Poe Road
Stonegate Boulevard - West Wooster Street to Sheffield Drive
Summit Street - Poe Road to Napoleon Road
Tamarac Lane - Entire Length
Wintergarden Road - Conneaut to West Poe Road
EAST-WEST STREETS
Clay Street - North Main Street to North Grove Street
Clough Street - South Main Street to eastern terminus in Stadium View Apartment Complex
Conneaut Avenue - North Grove Street to Fairview Avenue
Court Street - North Grove Street to Thurstin Avenue
Fourth Street - South College to Eastern terminus
Lehman Avenue - Entire Length
East Merry Avenue - Thurstin Avenue to North College
Scott Hamilton - Bentwood to Campbell Hill Road
Sheffield Drive - West end to Wintergarden Road
Wallace Avenue - North Grove Street to Haskins Road
West Wooster Street - Church Street to Western corporation limits
Wren Road - Entire Length
CUL-DE-SACS AT THE ENDS OF THE FOLLOWING:
Alberta Circle
Arlington Court
Boone Court
Brownwood Court
Brownwood Drive
Carol Road
Charles Street
Cherry Hill Drive
Clark Street
Clearwater Circle
Cobblestone Lane
Country Club Drive
Dakota Court
Devonshire Street
Dogwood Court
Erie Court
Ferndale Court
Hamilton Court
Hickory Court
Hunter Court
Jacqueline Place
John Court
Keil Court
Lelanford Circle
Madison Court
Manitoba Drive
Melrose Street
Monroe Court
Oakwood Court
Partridge Lane
Peachtree Court
Picardie Court
Ranch Court
Reeves Court
Robin Court
Rosewood Court
Saint Annes Court
Sawgrass Court
Short Circle
Sunrise Drive
Timber Ridge Drive
Touraine Avenue
Tree Top Place
Turnberry Court
Vale Court
Valleyview Drive
Van Buren Court
Victory Lane
Heather Court
Warbler Court
Winterwood Court
Woodstream Drive