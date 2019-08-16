Prepared to pounce on a pig

Macie Bradley, 8, of Bradner, keeps her eye on a pig during the annual Swine Scramble at the Pemberville Free Fair Thursday afternoon. Fair events continue through the weekend, with the Grand Parade stepping off at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Posted: Friday, August 16, 2019 8:54 am
Posted in News, Local News on Friday, August 16, 2019 8:54 am.
