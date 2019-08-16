Prepared to pounce on a pig - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Swine Scramble catch a pig

Prepared to pounce on a pig

Posted: Friday, August 16, 2019 8:54 am

Prepared to pounce on a pig Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune Sentinel-Tribune

Macie Bradley, 8, of Bradner, keeps her eye on a pig during the annual Swine Scramble at the Pemberville Free Fair Thursday afternoon. Fair events continue through the weekend, with the Grand Parade stepping off at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Posted in , on Friday, August 16, 2019 8:54 am.

Calendar

