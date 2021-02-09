The Northwestern Water and Sewer District has tips to get plumbing ready for the brutally cold temperatures in the forecast:
Locate and label the water-shutoff valve. This will allow you to easily identify where to turn off the water in case of an emergency.
Insulate indoor water pipes that are close to exterior walls.
Keep the doors to cabinets with pipes inside them open.
Allow a faucet to drip to relieve pressure and prevent pipes from bursting.
Apply heating tape and/or insulation to water pipes.
Keep heat on. This is especially important if you own vacant property. Keep the heat set above 50 degrees.
Keep the number of a plumber who does emergency calls handy. As a homeowner, you are responsible for the plumbing inside your home.
The district is responsible for service lines, generally located in or near your street. Should one of our pipes burst due to cold, The district may issue a boil notice. If a boil notice is issued, you will be notified with hand-delivered door tags. In case of a widespread boil notice, notification may be given via phone call, nwwsd.org, the Sentinel-Tribune, social media, television and radio.
District customers are encouraged to review their contact information on the CodeRED notification system.
“In most cases, issuing a boil water notice is a precautionary measure for the safety of our customers. The chances of water contamination are remote, but we don’t want to take risks when it comes to your family’s health,” said District Assistant Superintendent Simon Gundy.
What should you do if a boil advisory is issued?
- Do not consume water without boiling it first.
- Use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice.
- Bring water to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boil for two minutes, and don’t forget to cool the water before consuming it.
- Instead of boiling, purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source, such as the WaterShed.