An outdoor concert will benefit the Bowling Green Pregnancy Center.
Each year the pregnancy center hosts a gala that raises approximately half the funds they need for the year. This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the gala had to be canceled. That is a loss for of nearly $100,000.
On Saturday at 10 a.m. the center will will host a concert with two worship bands and Johnny Rodriguez performing. There will also be three local pastors who will be briefly speaking on the sanctity of life.
The concert will be held at Christ’s Church in Bowling Green, 14455 Campbell Hill Road. There will be plenty of space for social distancing.
For those who can not attend in person, there will be a live stream of the concert on both Christ’s Church in Bowling Green’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Links can be found at www.ccbg.life.
An offering will be taken after the concert and donations can also be made directly to the Bowling Green Pregnancy Center at www.bgpc.org