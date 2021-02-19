Bowling Green Mayor Mike Aspacher got a first-hand look at the winter storm that dumped more than a foot of snow on the city this week.
“This really was a significant storm,” he said at Tuesday’s council meeting, noting that 12.4 inches fell, making it the fifth-largest two-day snow event in the history of Northwest Ohio, and the largest snowfall in the area since 2014. “So, it’s been a while.”
Aspacher took time to recognize the efforts of the city’s public works division in clearing the roads. On Monday night he rode with a public works plow operator.
“Let me tell you, eye-opening experience says it,” he said. “When we were on the outer bands of the city, more rural roads, experiencing the darkness, significant snows, significant winds. … I was really impressed with the operator’s ability to do this work. And he’s one of many.”
Aspacher said the plow drivers have been working 12-hour shifts.
“They’re highly skilled, dedicated people and I know that we all appreciate the work that they do,” he said.
Also at the meeting, council:
• Heard from Utilities Director Brian O’Connell that there were no power outages due to the snowstorm. Council President Mark Hollenbaugh offered thanks to both O’Connell and Public Works Director Brian Craft for the efforts of their departments. “You guys have done a wonderful job getting us through this,” he said.
• Scheduled a meeting for March 1 at 6 p.m. to discuss a draft of rental registration legislation. “I just want to say that what we have to discuss on March 1 is just the first aspect,” said Zanfardino. “In all honesty, the low-hanging fruit aspect.”
• Unanimously passed an ordinance creating a sustainability committee for council. Hollenbaugh said that, with the new committee and the consolidation of two others, he would be issuing new committee assignments.