For Thomas Shultz, a former MMA fighter, record-holding powerlifter and strongman competitor, high-quality workout supplements and nutrition are key to his performance.
When his wife Victoria — who is in her first year of powerlifting, and according to Thomas, set to break a state record — was looking for a particular supplement that Thomas liked, they had to travel to Michigan to find it.
“He was like a kid in a candy store when we walked in,” Victoria said.
But traveling hours for the best supplements is time-consuming and ordering online can come with extra shipping costs and the risks of delays, which is something Thomas is especially troublesome because of backed-up orders caused by coronavirus.
This why Travis Reiner, also a fellow powerlifter who achieved first place in national competition, and co-owner Thomas, along with Victoria as the store manager, decided that they could bring the fitness and nutrition supplements they used to their store, True Results Supplements, at 121 S. Church St.
They started their business plans back in November, and in February, rented their location in the parking lot behind Ben’s and next to the Bowling Green Police Division.
The inside is still under construction, but they’re aiming for a late-May opening. They also have a pre-opening event with giveaways on Saturday in the Wooster Green, where they hope to announce their official opening date, Thomas said.
Being the only retail store that sells high-quality fitness supplements in a 50-mile radius, they hope to tap into the fitness community ranging from college athletes, to CrossFit competitors, to casual exercisers.
“We’re going to have products for everybody,” Thomas said. “We’re hoping to create a welcoming atmosphere where anyone can feel comfortable walking in and finding a great product that will help them achieve their goals.”
They plan to imitate a “gym aesthetic,” with rubber mat flooring, military green walls and “industrial but professional” shelving, Thomas said.
They want to take the nervousness and intimidation many people feel walking into a gym and remove the perceived pressure and judgement from the exercise community.
But the gym aesthetic isn’t just for show, as they plan to eventually sell gym equipment as well, an idea that Reiner brought into the fold.
They plan to sell chalk, weights, straps and various equipment that can help their customers achieve a workout fit for their routines.
And they wouldn’t be calling themselves True Results Supplements if they couldn’t live up to the “supplements” part of their name.
They will have a wide range of products owned and promoted by many big-name athletes in the fitness world, Thomas said, including but not limited to Axe & Sledge, 5% Nutrition, Run Everything Labs and Transparent Labs.
All of their products are sourced straight from the companies, and some that are online-only will be exclusively available at their brick-and-mortar store, like bodybuilder Jon Call’s line of smelling salts — known professionally as Jujimufu.
True Results will be a store for the exercise communities in all stages of their fitness journey. They will also carry CBD products for joint pain and recovery, merchandise and meal plans, a product that Thomas said he is particularly excited for because they can help fully customize patrons’ fitness routines.
Thomas said Reiner, Victoria and himself want to make their own meals for customers in the future, so they “can serve each individual to fit their unique needs and give them the experience that will keep them coming back.”
Although all their planned products won’t be available on opening day, an eventual goal is to provide a wide range of products that will make True Results a one-stop shop for fitness enthusiast and those looking to find their footing in the community.
And for beginners especially, they want to invite them into the fitness community and show them the “family-oriented” support from the record-breaking powerlifters to the casual gym-goers.
The fitness community is a home of sorts for the Shultz’ and Reiner, and to provide a retail store with exclusive products, experts in the nutrition and exercise and a passion for helping others achieve their goals is something they are proud of, Thomas said.